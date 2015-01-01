ROADTRIP NATION: LIFE HACKERS
Airs Tuesday, July 25th at 8PM and Sunday, July 30th at 5PM
Three roadtrippers – Antwan King,Emily Cox and Mansi Thakar – take the iconic green RV on a cross-country journey that goes “off road” and into the world of cyber security. Thirty-two-year-old Antwan King from Greenville, North Carolina sometimes gets stressed out by the thought of competing with younger college grads for jobs in cyber-security. But he’s worked too hard to get here-holding down a full-time job during the day and loading UPS trucks at night just so he can finish his master’s in digital forensics and cyber investigation. “I refuse to give up,” he says. The memory of his grandfather, who never complained, keeps him going. The thing Emily Cox loves about cybersecurity is its duality: the tools used to break into a system are the same ones used to protect it. The 26-year-old Bloomington, Illinois native discovered cybersecurity a year ago and found a home in the fast-moving, constantly evolving field. However, formal education was a struggle-she dropped out of high school and didn’t finish college- and it seems like everyone else started coding as a kid, so Emily wonders if she’ll be able to catch up. She’s been teaching herself and completed a coding bootcamp in between working as a barista, and now she’s at a crossroads. It’s time to take a leap if she’s going to pursue cybersecurity, and that’s why she’s on this road trip-to find guidance and inspiration to jump-start what’s next. To San Diego native Mansi Thakar, cybersecurity is a field where you can be a superhero. But when you’re a modern-day tech protector facing millions of malware threats, you need backup. That’s why she’s drawn to the space where cybersecurity meets machine learning. The 24-year old is pursuing her master’s in the field and wants to help shape how we confront the growing magnitude of cyber threats through data and automation. For four weeks, Antwan, Emily and Mansi seek out different members of the cyber security workforce who have become stories of success, in order to gain insight into what it really takes to thrive in the next chapter of their lives.
Related Articles
ALZHEIMER’S: EVERY MINUTE COUNTS
Airs Sunday, July 2nd at 5PM and Tuesday, July 4th at 10PM Watch as the national public health threat posed
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 1 – From the Big Bang to Newton
Premieres Saturday, July 1st at 8PM What is the nature of space and time? How does the universe fit in
MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER SEASON 3
Airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning July 5th Join James Norton and Robson Green as the improbable crime-fighting team—Reverend Sidney Chambers