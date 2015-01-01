RICK STEVES’ TASTY EUROPE

Airs Sunday, August 13th at 2PM and Thursday, August 17th at 7PM

Travel expert and globetrotter Rick Steves eats his merry way through Europe in Rick Steves’ Tasty Europe. One delightful taste at a time, he shows how food is a prime ingredient in what defines cultures all across the Continent. Join Rick as he slurps seasonal raw herring in Holland and then savors a farm-to-table country feast with a noble family in Tuscany. Rick and his team then drink some local firewater during the salad course in Bulgaria, and enjoy the elegant simplicity of steak tartare and foie gras in the garden of a French château. From dining al fresco in Rome, to joining the locals on a Madrid pub crawl, to learning the secrets of a wine lover’s enoteca in Verona, Rick learns that slowing down to truly appreciate what you eat is an essential part of any great travel experience. With this special, the welcomes are warm, the kitchens are jammin’ and the tables are set and you are an honored guest. Sure, there are a lot of calories — but they’re far from empty, and you’ll never forget this progressive feast.

