RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA

Airs Thursday, September 14th at 8PM and Saturday, September 30th at 10PM

In Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba, Rick reports on the red tape, frustrations and rewards that come with travel in the home of rumba and rum, and romance and revolution. In his spirited slideshow lecture, Rick recaps the highlights of his trip, delighting the live audience with memorable anecdotes, political insights, and practical travel tips. A virtual tour of Havana is shown with its historic fort, colorful old cars, and melting-sugar-cube architecture, plus the program showcases the well-preserved colonial town of Trinidad and the verdant national park at Viñales, featuring scenic horse rides and rustic tobacco farms. Rick also shares strategies on booking rooms, getting around, connecting with locals, and finding the best cigars. The pledge event includes two membership breaks: one midway through the 58-minute program, and a second, shorter break at the conclusion.