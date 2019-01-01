RICK STEVES’ EUROPEAN TRAVEL TIPS AND TRICKS

Airs Wednesday, March 20th at 8PM and Sunday, March 24th at 10:30PM

In Rick Steves’ European Travel Tips and Tricks, Rick shares the essential skills for smart European travel: itinerary planning, venturing off the beaten path, packing light, and avoiding crowds (and thieves). He also offers tips on transportation, finding hotels and restaurants, and much more. Throughout the special, Rick imparts valuable lessons from a lifetime of travel so others can learn from his experience and travel smarter.