RICK STEVES’ EGYPT: YESTERDAY & TODAY

Airs Tuesday, October 13th at 8PM

Rick Steves Egypt: Yesterday & Today sails beyond Europe, exploring the historic and cultural wonders of Egypt. In the teeming metropolis of Cairo, Rick climbs to the center of a pyramid, greets the Sphinx and marvels at King Tut’s gold. In the fabled city of Alexandria, Rick – in typical Through the Back Doorfashion – brings viewers into a wonderland of back lanes and introduces a traditional shisha (hookah) experience. In Luxor, the glories of the pharaohs are revealed through their temples and their hidden tombs. And on the Nile, after sailing on a timeless felucca, Rick upgrades to a riverboat and kicks back while enjoying iconic views of palm trees, minarets and rustic villages. Then, the finale shares a tour of Ramesses II’s magnificent temple ruins at Abu Simbel.