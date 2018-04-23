Rescan Day – April 23, 2018

Plan to Rescan!

On April 23, 2018, KLCS is changing frequencies. If you watch KLCS, over-the-air – meaning you have a digital TV antenna plugged into your TV – then you will need to rescan the channels on your television any time after 11:59:59 PM on April 22 to receive our signal.

Note: cable or satellite subscribers shouldn’t need to do anything. Your provider should have done the rescan for you. If KLCS is not showing up after April 23, please call your provider.

Basic steps to rescan your TV channels

While each television is a little different, here are the basic steps to take to rescan available channels on your TV to ensure you are still receiving KLCS:

Make sure you have a dual-band (UHF/VHF) digital antenna connected to your TV Select the MENU button on your television’s remote control Select “Channel Setup” (or similar option) Select “Antenna” and/or “Tuner” Select “New Scan” (or similar option)

You can also follow the steps for your specific TV in your owner’s manual. We have provided some of the top television manufacturers’ information on how to perform a scan through the links below.

CLICK THE MANUFACTURE’S NAME, BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Samsung

LG

Sony

– Instructions for the Sony Bravia

– Instructions for the Sony Bravia Toshiba

– From Toshiba’s verified YouTube account

– From Toshiba’s verified YouTube account Vizio

– From Vizio’s YouTube account

– From Vizio’s YouTube account Panasonic

– Instructions for the Panasonic Viera

– Instructions for the Panasonic Viera Videocon

– The third FAQ talks about auto-tuning for channels that are not coming up.

– The third FAQ talks about auto-tuning for channels that are not coming up. Philips

Additional Resources

