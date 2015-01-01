REMEMBERING VIETNAM: THE TELLING PROJECT
Airs Tuesday, November 7th at 8PM and Sunday, November 12th at 6PM
This documentary takes viewers behind-the-scenes as national performing arts organization, The Telling Project, works with Minnesota veterans of the Vietnam War and armed conflict in Laos to create a play in which veterans share their stories. The one-hour program follows the cast – including former Army nurse Mary Beth Crowley, Marine veteran Ken Plant, retired Navy service member Ken Sholes, 20-plus-year Army veteran Ray Wilson, and the son of a Laos army officer, Khang Yang – through interviews, time spent with their families and friends, and rehearsals culminating in a performance with an invited audience.
