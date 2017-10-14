REAL RAIL ADVENTURES: SWISS WINTER MAGIC

Airs Thursday, October 26th and Sunday, October 29th at 7PM

Hosted by veteran traveler and avid train buff Jeff Wilson, Real Rail Adventures: Swiss Winter Magic showcases the construction marvels and visual splendors of the Swiss rail system, world-class mainlines, stunning scenic routes, and beautiful cog trains. From Zurich International, Jeff boards the Intercity Line at the airport train station and heads east. At the alpine city of Chur, he changes to the renowned Albula Bernia Express and savors the scenery scrolling by on the ride to his first destination. St. Moritz is legendary as one of the world’s premier ski resorts. Alpine winter tourism was invented here in 1864 and St. Moritz has twice hosted the Olympic Winter Games. Jeff hits the slopes and discovers a wealth of options for downhill skiers of all abilities. The village is ringed by more than a few ski areas that are easily accessible by trains, state-of-the-art gondolas and lifts, which serve up immaculate ski runs plus amenities that delight. Traveling aboard the Glacier Express, Jeff heads to the village of Zermatt and the world famous Matterhorn, a mountain of the Alps. Romantic, car-free Zermatt pulses year round and is particularly enchanting in winter. Scores of 500-year-old houses line the streets of the compact village. Zermatt nestles in a peaceful—and yet wild—mountain world at the foot of the indomitable Matterhorn. Next, is a trip to the north aboard the Golden Pass Panoramic VIP Train in Montreux. Jeff’s destination: Gstaad, a long-famous jet-set destination called the “last paradise in a crazy world” by actress Julie Andrews, a regular visitor. Known for five-star resorts, elegant shopping and fine dining, Gstaad still retains a genuine Alpine lifestyle too. There, Jeff tries his hand at fat-tire winter biking, ice stock curling, and hiking with a local outfitter that offers treks complete with traditional fondue from a gigantic wooden pot.