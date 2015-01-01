PROOF OF LOYALTY: KAZUO YAMANE AND THE NISEI SOLDIERS OF HAWAII
Airs Sunday, November 11th at 7PM and Tuesday, November 13th at 10PM
Proof of Loyalty: Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawaii tells the story of a Japanese American who played a crucial strategic role in World War II. He and his fellow Nisei from Hawaii combated prejudice and discrimination to loyally serve their country. Their extraordinary service, mostly untold, ultimately changed the course of U.S. history. Proof of Loyalty is particularly timely as the two main themes are the importance of diversity and the importance of the language of immigrants.
