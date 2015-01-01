Slide background
POETRY IN AMERICA

Airs Wednesdays at 9:30PM beginning April 4th

The 13-part series Poetry in America draws students of all ages into conversations about poetry. Hosted by Harvard University professor Elisa New, each half-hour episode highlights the work of one distinguished poet (Sonia Sanchez, Jorie Graham, Robert Polito) with a reading by an individual well known for accomplishments outside the humanities (Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court; Grammy-Award winner Herbie Hancock; and rapper poet Nas), as well as a chorus of others, including: a group of Harlem schoolchildren, a pick-up basketball team, the crew aboard an oceanographic vessel, and students from the National Student Poets program. The fast-moving, beautifully shot series offers viewers a fully immersive experience in hearing, reading, and interpreting a single American poem. Scholar Elisa New opens a conversation about poetry and encourages viewers at home to extend the discussion past the episode’s end.

 

