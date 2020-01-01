PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE

Pati’s Mexican Table brings authentic Mexican flavors, colors, textures and warmth into American kitchens. A former policy analyst focused on Latin American politics and history, Pati Jinich is a chef, cooking teacher, food writer and mother of three whose true passion lies in sharing the tastes of her childhood and culinary adventures in her native country. In each episode, Pati embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture, Pati’s personal experiences, and her ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the United States. Each half-hour highlights a singular Mexican food – from familiar ingredients like vanilla, avocado and chorizo to the mysterious grains used by the Aztecs and the adventurous and trendy cuisine found across Mexico today. From traditional takes on tomatillos to modern spins on huevos rancheros, Pati inspires viewers to make great Mexican dishes in their own homes.