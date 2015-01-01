PATH TO WEALTH WITH MAY MCCARTHY

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, lecturer and angel investor, May McCarthy knew something intuitively at an early age. And that ‘something’ enabled her to become a multi-millionaire builder of companies that generated millions in revenue, and in 2015 led to the publication of her book, “The Path To Wealth”, a word-of-mouth best-seller. Debuting to rave reviews, “The Path To Wealth” was written, in May’s words, to help readers receive ‘the good things’ that they want in life. “This is what I want for you, and it’s the reason I wrote this book”. The Path To Wealth is not a “get rich quick” story. In clear and concise language, May McCarthy explains the Seven Steps that, if learned and followed over the course of just 30 days, and then adhered to, can change lives. As May says, “(in business) just setting goals is not enough; holding regular planning sessions and reviewing goals is vital for success. The same is true for individual success. Attaining your goals requires identifying clear, specific, and tangible goals, and consistently focusing our attention and intention on them.” May McCarthy has spent 32 years uncovering the mystery of how to rely on intuition to experience great levels of success, financial abundance, and happiness. She is a successful philanthropist, speaker, and author who has grown six profitable companies to as large as 250 employees and over $100 million in annual revenues. May serves on business, philanthropic, arts and university boards. As an advisor, she serves graduate students at Seattle University, as well as entrepreneurs through the WIN (Washington Innovation Network) Entrepreneur Mentoring Program. She has become successful by implementing her seven principles into her ventures, and it is her passion to pass her knowledge on to others with her first program for Public Television.