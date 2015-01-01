OTHERWISE IT’S JUST FIREWOOD
Airs Monday, March 26th at 9PM
In a feat of musical extreme sports, violinist Daniel Hoffman has just one week to learn to play Irish fiddle with master fiddler James Kelly, in County Clare, Ireland and then somehow, perform with him in concert. His attempt to achieve the impossible, as well as his encounters with a range of Irish philosophers, musicians, and dancers, reveals unexpected secrets about Ireland and about himself.
KARAMU: 100 YEARS IN THE HOUSE
Airs Sunday, February 25th at 5:30P< and Tuesday, February 27th at 10:30PM The word “Karamu” comes from a Swahili word
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
FIGHTING ON BOTH FRONTS: THE STORY OF THE 370TH
Airs Tuesday, February 27th at 8PM and Sunday, March4th at 8:30PM Fighting On Both Fronts: The Story Of The 370th