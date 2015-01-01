OTHERWISE IT’S JUST FIREWOOD

Airs Monday, March 26th at 9PM

In a feat of musical extreme sports, violinist Daniel Hoffman has just one week to learn to play Irish fiddle with master fiddler James Kelly, in County Clare, Ireland and then somehow, perform with him in concert. His attempt to achieve the impossible, as well as his encounters with a range of Irish philosophers, musicians, and dancers, reveals unexpected secrets about Ireland and about himself.