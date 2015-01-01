ORCHARD HOUSE: HOME OF LITTLE WOMEN

Airs Wednesday, May 23rd at 8:30PM

Orchard House: Home of Little Women is a captivating new documentary that transports viewers to a 350-year-old home in Concord, Massachusetts with literary and historical significance unlike any other. It is here that the classic novel, Little Women, was written and set. With a nurturing, talented family as owners and literary giants Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau, and Nathaniel Hawthorne as neighbors, Orchard House uniquely inspired Louisa May Alcott to write Little Women at a desk in her room that her father made especially for her. This classic and beloved novel has never been out of print. The documentary uncovers a fascinating piece of living history – a pilgrimage site for scholars and fans alike. This enduring and lively house speaks to the power of place in a way few American homes ever have. It also reveals the powerful historical, literary, and very human elements of the home and the people who lived there.

This program tells the story of Orchard House through archival photographs, letters and journal entries from one of the most well-documented families in American literary history, along with interviews of scholars and fans – including world class artists, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, and first-time visitors – in this entertaining and informative family-friendly film.