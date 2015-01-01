Slide background
ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD

ODD SQUAD: WORLD TURNED ODD
Airs Monday, January 15th and Friday, January 19th at 4PM

When Oona, Olympia and Otis accidentally change the past, they undo every odd case Odd Squad ever solved. Curriculum: 3D shapes, sound, color, shape, letter and number patterns, skip counting and operations patterns.

 

