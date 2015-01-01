NOVA – WORLD’S FASTEST ANIMAL
Airs Sunday, December 2nd at 6PM and Tuesday, December 4th at 7PM
The Peregrine Falcon is famously the fastest bird on earth, capable of reaching speeds of up to 242 mph in a dive. But bird specialist and trainer Lloyd Buck is convinced his peregrine Moses can go faster. How might he do it, and how do Peregrines achieve such incredible speed? With jaw dropping blue-chip footage, NOVA follows a family of Peregrine Falcons to discover how and why these kings of the skies have adapted to be fastest animals on the planet. We dive beneath the skin to unravel the secrets of their anatomy that allow them to be so quick. And we take to the skies with Moses to see if he can push the envelope and become the World’s Fastest Animal.
