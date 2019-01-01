NOVA MYSTERIES OF SLEEP

Airs Sunday, March 15th at 6PM and Tuesday, March 17th at 7PM

From fruit flies to whales, virtually every animal sleeps. But why? Why do we need to spend nearly a third of our lives in such a vulnerable, defenseless state? Scientists are peering more deeply into the sleeping brain than ever before, discovering just how powerful sleep can be, playing a role in everything from memory retention and emotional regulation to removing waste from our brains. So why are we getting so little of it?