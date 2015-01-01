NOVA – LIVING WITH THE WEATHER MACHINE
Two hour special premiers Sunday, April 29th at 6PM
Join scientists on a quest to better understand the weather and climate machine we call Earth. Why do scientists overwhelmingly agree that our climate is changing, and how can we be resilient-even thrive-in the face of enormous change?
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – DENNIS PALUMBO – HEAD WOUNDS
Airs Saturday, April 28th at 8PM Head Wounds is the electrifying fifth book in the critically acclaimed series of thrillers by
BURT WOLF: TRAVELS AND TRADITIONS
New season airs Saturdays at 6:30PM beginning April 7th Burt Wolf, an internationally syndicated television journalist and prolific public television
THE HIMALAYA CONNECTION
Airs Tuesday, April 17th at 8PM Shot in Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Mongolia, Nepal and Pakistan, the film explores the