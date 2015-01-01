Slide background
Slide background

NOVA – LIFE’S ROCKY START

NOVA – LIFE’S ROCKY START
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Sunday, August 20th at 6PM and Tuesday, August 22nd at 7PM

From the first sparks of life to the survival of the fittest, unearth the secret relationship between rocks and life. NOVA goes around the world and back in time to investigate how minerals are vital to the origins and evolution of life.

 

Related Articles

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Shows STORY OF CHINA

STORY OF CHINA

Airs Thursdays and Sundays at 7PM beginning August 24th Travel from the Silk Road to the Yellow Sea with host

Pledge Specials RICK STEVES’ HEART OF ITALY

RICK STEVES’ HEART OF ITALY

Airs Tuesday, August 1st at 8PM and Friday, August 25th at 7PM In Rick Steves’ Heart of Italy, Rick delves

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading