NOVA – KILLER HURRICANES
Airs Sunday, November 19th at 6PM and Tuesday, November 21st at 7PM
Follow a team of experts investigating the Great Hurricane of 1780 that killed more people than any other Caribbean hurricane. Discover what made the storm so deadly and whether mega-storms are more likely to strike in our rapidly changing climate.
