NOVA – HOLOCAUST ESCAPE TUNNEL
Airs Sunday, April 23rd at 6PM and Tuesday, April 25th at 7PM
For centuries, the Lithuanian city of Vilnius was one of the most important Jewish centers in the world, earning the title “Jerusalem of the North,” until the Nazis destroyed it. About 95% of its Jewish population of Vilna, its name in Hebrew and Yiddish, was murdered and its synagogues and institutions were reduced to ruins. The Soviets finished the job, paving over the remnants of Vilna’s famous Great Synagogue, for example, so thoroughly that few today know it ever existed. Now, an international team of archaeologists is trying to recover this lost world. They will excavate the remains of its Great Synagogue and uncover one of Vilna’s greatest secrets: a lost escape tunnel dug by Jewish prisoners inside a horrific Nazi execution site.
Related Articles
VIOLINS OF HOPE: STRINGS OF THE HOLOCAUST
Airs Sunday, April 2nd at 10PM For Jews during the Holocaust, there wasn’t much reprieve from the despair and horror
SHERLOCK SEASON 4 ON MASTERPIECE
Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning April 5th The mercurial Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back once
THE CROWD & THE CLOUD
Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 4th The Crowd & the Cloud is a documentary series showcasing the power of