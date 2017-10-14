Slide background
NOVA : GHOSTS OF STONEHENGE

NOVA : GHOSTS OF STONEHENGE
Airs Sunday, October 15th at 6PM and Tuesday, October 17th at 7PM

Who built Stonehenge and why? Discover how the last decade of groundbreaking archaeological digs has revealed major new clues to Britain’s enigmatic 5,000-year-old site and the people who constructed it.

 

