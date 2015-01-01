Slide background
NOVA – EXTREME ANIMAL WEAPONS

NOVA – EXTREME ANIMAL WEAPONS
Airs Sunday, December 3rd at 6PM and Tuesday, December 5th at 7PM

Explore the secrets that underlie nature’s battleground. Every animal has some kind of weapon, whether claws or horns, fangs or stings. But why are some armaments huge and extreme, far beyond any practical need?

 

