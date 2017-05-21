Slide background
Slide background

NOVA: CHINESE CHARIOT REVEALED

NOVA: CHINESE CHARIOT REVEALED
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Tuesday, May 30th at 7PM and Sunday, June 4th at 6PM

For over 1000 years, chariots thundered across China’s battlefields–dominating warfare longer than anywhere else on earth. Now, a series of amazing archaeological findings enable a team of experts to reconstruct and test China’s first super-weapon.

 

Related Articles

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Shows WEST OF THE WEST: TALES FROM CALIFORNIA’S CHANNEL ISLANDS

WEST OF THE WEST: TALES FROM CALIFORNIA’S CHANNEL ISLANDS

Airs Tuesdays at 9PM beginning May 16th Introduced by Joe Walsh of the legendary band The Eagles, and told from

Shows FREE TO ROCK

FREE TO ROCK

Airs Tuesday, May 23rd at 10PM Ten years in the making, Free To Rock explores how American rock and roll

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading