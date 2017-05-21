NOVA: CHINESE CHARIOT REVEALED
Airs Tuesday, May 30th at 7PM and Sunday, June 4th at 6PM
For over 1000 years, chariots thundered across China’s battlefields–dominating warfare longer than anywhere else on earth. Now, a series of amazing archaeological findings enable a team of experts to reconstruct and test China’s first super-weapon.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
WEST OF THE WEST: TALES FROM CALIFORNIA’S CHANNEL ISLANDS
Airs Tuesdays at 9PM beginning May 16th Introduced by Joe Walsh of the legendary band The Eagles, and told from
FREE TO ROCK
Airs Tuesday, May 23rd at 10PM Ten years in the making, Free To Rock explores how American rock and roll