Slide background
Slide background

NOVA – BIRD BRAIN

NOVA – BIRD BRAIN
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Tuesday, January 2nd at 7PM

Long mocked as empty-headed, birds hide surprisingly acute intelligence.  But just how smart are they? As scientists test avian aptitude with brainteasers, discover how the genius of birds is leading us to rethink our basic notions of intelligence.

 

Related Articles

Shows TRUE NORTH: THE SEAN SWARNER STORY

TRUE NORTH: THE SEAN SWARNER STORY

Airs Tuesday, January 9th at 9PM True North: The Sean Swarner Story is a powerful documentary about the strength of

Shows BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – LAURIE POLICH SHORT – WHEN CHANGING NOTHING CHANGES EVERYTHING

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – LAURIE POLICH SHORT – WHEN CHANGING NOTHING CHANGES EVERYTHING

Airs Saturday, January 13th at 8PM and Wednesday, January 17th at 9PM Laurie shows how the way you reframe your

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading