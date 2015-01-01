NOVA – BIRD BRAIN
Airs Tuesday, January 2nd at 7PM
Long mocked as empty-headed, birds hide surprisingly acute intelligence. But just how smart are they? As scientists test avian aptitude with brainteasers, discover how the genius of birds is leading us to rethink our basic notions of intelligence.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
TRUE NORTH: THE SEAN SWARNER STORY
Airs Tuesday, January 9th at 9PM True North: The Sean Swarner Story is a powerful documentary about the strength of
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – LAURIE POLICH SHORT – WHEN CHANGING NOTHING CHANGES EVERYTHING
Airs Saturday, January 13th at 8PM and Wednesday, January 17th at 9PM Laurie shows how the way you reframe your
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.