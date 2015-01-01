NEW ENVIRONMENTALISTS: FROM GUATEMALA TO THE CONGO
Airs Tuesday, April 3rd at 8PM
The new environmentalists share a common goal, safeguarding the Earth’s natural resources from exploitation and pollution. The program features portraits of six passionate and dedicated activists around the globe who have placed themselves squarely in harm’s way to battle intimidating adversaries for environmental justice in their communities. Narrated by Robert Redford, New Environmentalists illustrates how ordinary people are effecting extraordinary change.
