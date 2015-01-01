NEVER GIVE UP: THE JOURNEY OF BASSETT ROBOTICS
Airs Monday, October 1st at 7PM and Sunday, October 7th at 9:30PM
Bassett Elementary’s dynamic journey to world championships in robotics is masterfully captured in this insightful and gripping documentary. As we follow the trials and triumphs of the small band of determined students, teachers and support staff, this video celebrates overcoming the challenges of the world with heart, spirit and teamwork.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MY DAYS, HAPPY AND OTHERWISE
Airs Saturday, October 13th at 8PM and Wednesday, October 17th at 9PM Marion Ross, as her role of Mrs. Cunningham
MASTERPIECE: THE DURRELLS IN CORFU, SEASON 3
Airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning October 17th Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as “an island of charm,” The Durrells
A PLACE TO STAND
Airs Sunday, October 14th at 7PM and Tuesday, October 16th at 9PM A Place to Stand is the amazing true