NEVER GIVE UP: THE JOURNEY OF BASSETT ROBOTICS

Airs Monday, October 1st at 7PM and Sunday, October 7th at 9:30PM

Bassett Elementary’s dynamic journey to world championships in robotics is masterfully captured in this insightful and gripping documentary. As we follow the trials and triumphs of the small band of determined students, teachers and support staff, this video celebrates overcoming the challenges of the world with heart, spirit and teamwork.