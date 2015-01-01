Slide background
MY MOTHER AND OTHER STRANGERS ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 7Pm and Saturdays at 11PM beginning July 5th

Hattie Morahan (Sense and Sensibility) stars as Englishwoman Rose Coyne, raising her daughter Emma and son Francis in Northern Ireland during World War II. Owen McDonnell (An Klondike) is her loving husband Michael, a Northern Irishman who realizes he never lived up to her dreams. Aaron Staton (Mad Men) is Captain Dreyfuss, the honorable American officer who upends her life

 

