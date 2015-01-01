MAYBE IT’S YOU WITH LAUREN HANDEL ZANDER

Airs Tuesday, June 20th and Wednesday, June 28th at 7PM

Life coach Lauren Zander has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of her clients. This show proves anyone can achieve amazing things when we finally start keeping the promises we make to ourselves. Whether you want to lose weight, find love, succeed at work, improve your relationships…Zander’s method will offer a road map to finally get there. Maybe, It’s You with Lauren Handel Zander is based on a no-nonsense, funny, and proven plan, teaching you how to reset your life – to figure out not just what you want out of life, but how to actually get there by facing your fears, and saying yes to even the most difficult-seeming challenges. Let’s admit it; life is tough. And the things you really want in life often seem impossibly far out of reach. But what if you took a close, unfiltered look at the real root of the problem: YOU. This show is filled with practical exercises, inspiring client stories, and Lauren’s own hard-won lessons. It enables viewers to identify, articulate, and account for their own shortcomings so they can transform them into strengths. Lauren Handel Zander is a life coach, university lecturer, and public speaker. As Co-Founder and Chairman of Handel Group, an international corporate consulting and private coaching company, she has coached countless private clients: professors, politicians, award-winning artists, and Fortune 500 CEOs. The Handel Method has been taught at MIT, Stanford University, NYU, and in the New York City Public School System. Lauren has also contributed to The New York Times, Forbes, Self, Women’s Health, Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle, and The Huffington Post. The program was produced by Ellyne Lonergan of Glass Onion Productions (Road To Perfect Health with Brenda Watson,Brain Change with Dr David Perlmutter, 30 Days to A Younger Heart with Dr Steven Masley, and many others).