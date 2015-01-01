MASTERPIECE: THE DURRELLS IN CORFU, SEASON 3
Airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning October 17th
Hailed by The Wall Street Journal as “an island of charm,” The Durrells in Corfu returns for a third season of eccentric family adventures on a Greek isle in the 1930s. Based on the memoirs of Gerald Durrell, the animal-loving youngest member of the clan, the series stars Keeley Hawes as the plucky widowed mother, Louisa Durrell; Josh O’Connor as her eldest son, Lawrence, who is destined to become a famous novelist; Callum Woodhouse as the hapless sportsman, Leslie; Daisy Waterstone as the lovelorn teen, Margo; and Milo Parker as Gerald. The bohemian Durrells fit right in with the light-hearted Greeks — except when they disastrously don’t.
