MASTERPIECE: POLDARK, SEASON 4
Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning October 10th
It’s 1796, and to defend Cornwall and those he loves from an empowered George, Ross must play the political game on a journey that takes him to the nation’s capital and into new perils.
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MY DAYS, HAPPY AND OTHERWISE
Airs Saturday, October 13th at 8PM and Wednesday, October 17th at 9PM Marion Ross, as her role of Mrs. Cunningham
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB IDOL SEASON 10
Airs Sunday, September 30th at 7PM The Boys & Girls Club Idol is a collaborative event produced by the Rotary
NEVER GIVE UP: THE JOURNEY OF BASSETT ROBOTICS
Airs Monday, October 1st at 7PM and Sunday, October 7th at 9:30PM Bassett Elementary’s dynamic journey to world championships in