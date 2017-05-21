Slide background
MASTERPIECE: HOME FIRES (THE FINAL SEASON)

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning May 3rd

Home Fires follows the story of a group of inspirational women in an English village during World War II. Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey) and Francesca Annis (Reckless) head the extraordinary cast.

 

