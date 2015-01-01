MARTHA BAKES
Airs Saturdays at 3:30PM beginning December 9th
Learn to create the finest desserts and goodies in your own home. Martha Stewart shares the best baking tips and techniques, giving you the confidence to create delectable baked goods — from scratch — in your own kitchen. Martha’s updated versions of the classics set the standard, while her uses of flavors and ingredients add new angles to some familiar favorites.
Related Articles
CHEF’S LIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Airs Sunday, December 24th at 7PM Join Vivian Howard as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage
JEWISH FILM SHOWCASE
Airs Tuesdays at 10PM beginning December 5th The Jewish Film Showcase offers an exciting slate of new feature documentary films
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
Airs Wednesday, December 20th at 7PM and Saturday, December 23rd at 11PM A new adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic