Slide background
Slide background

MANKILLER

MANKILLER
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Tuesday, March 27th at 8PM

Learn about the legacy of Wilma Mankiller, who overcame sexism to emerge as the Cherokee Nation’s first woman Principal Chief. Through archival footage and interviews, Mankiller examines the life of one of the country’s most important woman leaders.

 

Related Articles

Shows KARAMU: 100 YEARS IN THE HOUSE

KARAMU: 100 YEARS IN THE HOUSE

Airs Sunday, February 25th at 5:30P< and Tuesday, February 27th at 10:30PM The word “Karamu” comes from a Swahili word

Shows AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE

Airs Sundays at 7PM and Tuesdays at 9PM beginning February 4th The anthology series Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange celebrates

Shows BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN

Airs Saturday, March 3rd at 8PM and Wednesday, March 7th at 9PM From the Films Rocky to Rambo and from

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading