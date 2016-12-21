MANKILLER
Airs Tuesday, March 27th at 8PM
Learn about the legacy of Wilma Mankiller, who overcame sexism to emerge as the Cherokee Nation’s first woman Principal Chief. Through archival footage and interviews, Mankiller examines the life of one of the country’s most important woman leaders.
