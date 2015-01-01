MAN IN AN ORANGE SHIRT ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesday, June 27th at 7PM and Saturday, June 30th at 11PM

Two love stories, 60 years apart, chart the changes and challenges in gay lives in England-from the era of jail terms to the onset of dating apps. Vanessa Redgrave stars in this drama scripted by best-selling novelist Patrick Gale.

 

