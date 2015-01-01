LOST LA

Airs Thursdays at 7PM beginning July 5th

Hosted by public historian Nathan Masters of USC Libraries, each episode of Lost LA brings the primary sources of Los Angeles history to the screen in surprising new ways. Much of L.A.’s past is lost to history – but through the region’s archives we can rediscover a forgotten L.A. that preceded the arrival of Anglo settlers and learn how it transformed so quickly into a sprawling, culturally diverse metropolis.