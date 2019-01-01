LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN

New season airs Fridays at 8PM beginning September 20th

Live From the Artists Den is an innovative live music series featuring extraordinary artists performing in extraordinary settings. Initially a series of private living room concerts, the Artists Den has expanded to include unforgettable performances by some of today’s most significant names in music. Season 13 features interviews with singer-songwriters Shawn Mendes, Vance Joy, and James Bay, who perform intimate concerts in unique venues.