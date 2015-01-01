LIVE BETTER NOW WITH MIMI GUARNERI, MD

Airs Tuesday, January 1st at 10PM and Monday, January 21st at 9:30PM

As a physician, Dr. Mimi Guarneri hears patients say over andover, “I would gladly give up my wealth just to have back my health.”Every day, 2,600 Americans die of cardiovascular disease – and despiteremarkable interventional and surgical procedures, over 650,000 new heartattacks occur annually. But, while practicing conventional medicine, Dr.Guarneri came to realize that the body has a secret language of healing, andthat surgery does not address the root cause of illness. Dr. Guarneri’sprogram, Live Better Now with Mimi Guarneri, MD, translates the science ofhealth, healing and longevity into practical answers to lead viewers tophysical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. She blends modern scienceand ancient wisdom to offer steps to awaken the healing potential of ourbodies. Live Better Now is a comprehensive, step-by-step program that addresseseverything from the foods you eat, the relationships you cultivate and the wayyou work and play, to the amount of stress in your life and how you cantransform it. Treating disease after it occurs is not the solution. Dr.Guarneri’s philosophy fuses the latest in science and technology with thedeeper realization that the human health is more than physical. Macro- andmicro-nutrition, supplements, stress management, enhanced resiliency, andspirituality are just a few of the key components to health and longevity.

Live Better Now provides the knowledge and guidance necessary to get on the greater path of healing. Board-certified in cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, nuclear cardiology and integrative holistic medicine, Dr. Mimi Guarneri is a founder and the president of the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine. She serves on the founding board of the American Board Physician Specialties in Integrative Medicine and is a clinical associate professor at University of California, San Diego. Dr. Guarneri is the co-founder and medical director of Guarneri Integrative Health, Inc. at Pacific Pearl La Jolla in California, where her clinical practice and education and research center are located.