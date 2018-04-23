LITTLE WOMEN ON MASTERPIECE

Part one of two airs Wednesday, May 30th at 7PM

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott and loved by generations of women worldwide, “Little Women” is a universal coming-of-age story. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the story follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother, Marmee — and while their father is away at war — the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from sibling rivalry and first love to loss and marriage. This adaptation is from the award-winning creator of “Call the Midwife,” Heidi Thomas, who also wrote “Cranford” and the latter-day “Upstairs Downstairs” for Masterpiece.