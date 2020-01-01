LITTLE LEAGUE: A HISTORY

Airs Tuesday, June 16th at 8PM

Narrated by legendary baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, Little League: A History traces the 75-year history of the world’s largest organized youth sports program, from its humble beginnings in Williamsport, Penn. to its current status as a worldwide phenomenon. Past and present Little League players, administrators, coaches, umpires, and others reflect on the role Little League played on their lives. Notable interviewees include: President George W. Bush, NASA Space Shuttle Commander Story Musgrave, Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Allan “Bud” Selig, former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, former MLB pitcher Mike Mussina, Cincinnati Reds player Todd Frazier, and MLB’s official historian, John Thorn. LITTLE LEAGUE: A HISTORY also includes interviews with the family members of Little League founder Carl Stotz; Carolyn King, whose 1973 lawsuit against Little League contributed to the league’s landmark policy reversal of prohibiting girls from playing Little League Baseball; Kathryn “Tubby” Johnston Massar (the first girl to ever play Little League); and the three surviving members of the original Little League team formed in 1939.