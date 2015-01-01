Slide background
LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA HOMEGROWN HEROES

Airs Thursday, December 28th and Sunday, December 31st at 7PM

Join Lidia Bastianich to celebrate our homegrown heroes-veterans who now cultivate the land they fought to defend. For many vets, farming is therapy for the wounds of war. Lidia farms and cooks with them, then gathers with them for a holiday dinner.

 

