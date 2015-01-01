LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA HOMEGROWN HEROES
Airs Thursday, December 28th and Sunday, December 31st at 7PM
Join Lidia Bastianich to celebrate our homegrown heroes-veterans who now cultivate the land they fought to defend. For many vets, farming is therapy for the wounds of war. Lidia farms and cooks with them, then gathers with them for a holiday dinner.
