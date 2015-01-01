LET’S GO LUNA! LUNA’S CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD
Premiers December 10th
When the Circo gets stuck at the South Pole on Christmas eve, Leo, Andy, and Carmen are convinced that Santa will never find them. With the help of their friend Luna, the kids endeavor to save Christmas, learning about holiday traditions from around the world along the way.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
JAMESTOWN
Airs Saturdays at 9PM beginning November 10th From the makers of Downton Abbey, this series follows the lives of three
NEVER GIVE UP: THE JOURNEY OF BASSETT ROBOTICS
Airs Monday, October 1st at 7PM and Sunday, October 7th at 9:30PM Bassett Elementary’s dynamic journey to world championships in
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.