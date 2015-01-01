Slide background
LET’S GO LUNA! LUNA’S CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD

Premiers December 10th

When the Circo gets stuck at the South Pole on Christmas eve, Leo, Andy, and Carmen are convinced that Santa will never find them. With the help of their friend Luna, the kids endeavor to save Christmas, learning about holiday traditions from around the world along the way.

 

