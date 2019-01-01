LES MISERABLES ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11Pm beginning March 24th

Dominic West (The Affair, The Wire) stars as Jean Valjean, and David Oyelowo (Selma, A United Kingdom) as Javert in this epic retelling of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, “Les Miserables.” They are joined by a host of Britain’s most-talented actors, including Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply) as Fantine, Olivia Colman (The Crown, Broadchurch) as Madam Thenardier, and Josh O’Connor (The Crown, The Durrells in Corfu) as Marius. This adaptation was scripted by Andrew Davies (Pride & Prejudice, War & Peace).