LEGACY LIST WITH MATT PAXTON

Airs Mondays at 8PM beginning January 6th

As baby boomers downsize living spaces and settle estates, THE LEGACY LIST helps aging homeowners catalog a lifetime of belongings, locating treasured heirlooms and unexpected valuables in the attic, closet, or even under the floorboards. Host Matt Paxton, a nine-season veteran of A&E’s Hoarders, is joined by military memorabilia expert Avi Hopkins, fashion collectibles authority Jaime Ebanks, and Mike Kelleher, a walking encyclopedia of pop culture trinkets and antiques.