L.A. Unified seeks student, parent, employee feedback Through annual School Experience Survey

L.A. Unified today launched its eighth annual School Experience Survey, which gathers important information from students, parents and faculty about the teaching and learning environment at their campus.

The deadline is February 11 to complete the confidential survey, which will be sent home with students and is also available online. The survey focuses on school climate, with questions on learning opportunities, social and emotional learning, parent involvement and safety.

“Communication and collaboration are critical to student achievement, and the School Experience Survey is the perfect place to start,” said Superintendent Michelle King. “The feedback we receive will provide valuable information about our successes and our challenges. It also will tell us how we are doing in creating a sense of belonging on our campuses.”

The survey will be sent home with students, but it also may be accessed by clicking on the School Experience Survey link at lausd.net. Spanish-language versions of the survey are available for parents and students.

The responses will be used to compile an individual School Report Card for each campus and as part of the District’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, which is part of the state budget process.