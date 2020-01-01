KUNTA KINTEH ISLAND

The premiere launch of this impactful African history film airs on October 12th at 4PM and October 17th at 9PM

KLCS, PBS will air an epic documentary film, Kunta Kinteh Island, honoring the celebrated captive African, Kunta Kinteh, who gained worldwide recognition in the 1977 ABC television series Roots. Produced by Elvin Ross Studios, the film educates a new generation of Americans about the legendary warrior Kuntah Kinteh; his journey to America; his brutal enslavement; his triumphant survival through harrowing circumstances. It focuses on his lasting family legacy through profiles of his relatives and village in Africa today; and shares his recent symbolic return to the point of his captivity—James Island in Gambia—which was formally renamed Kuntah Kinteh Island as of February 6, 2011.