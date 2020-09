JOHNNY CASH & ME

Airs Monday, September 7th at 10PM and Tuesday, September 15th at 8PM

During the turbulent late 1960’s, Country Music crowned a new outlaw prince. His name was Johnny Cash. Together with his then new bride — the legendary country artist June Carter — and the legendary band the Tennessee Three, Johnny Cash & Me allows Johnny to tell his own story, through his actions, his words and, more importantly, through his music.