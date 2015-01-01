JOE BONAMASSA LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL

Airs Friday, June 16th at 9PM and Monday, June 26th at 7PM

On this very special all-acoustic concert, world-renowned platinum-selling Blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe Bonamassa is joined by an all-star ensemble of world-class musicians, including the acclaimed Chinese cellist and erhuist Tina Guo, whose repertoire stretches from classical to heavy metal; and Hossam Ramzy, the Egyptian percussionist and composer, who has performed on dozens of film soundtracks and records, and was the percussionist on Jimmy Page and Robert Plant’s No Quarter: Unledded Tour. Reese Wynans (piano), Anton Fig (drums) Eric Bazilian (mandolin, hurdy-gurdy, saxophone, acoustic guitar, vocals), and three backing vocalists, Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Gary Pinto. Everyone knows the old saying about how to get to Carnegie Hall, but Bonamassa has truly lived that advice. His entire life and musical career has been practice for this moment, and a young blues-boy is finally making good on his childhood dream of playing one of the most hallowed stages in the world. This stripped down, all-acoustic show will truly allow his fans a glimpse into his soul and presents a thrilling and musically dangerous spectacle akin to walking a tightrope without a net. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Joe Bonamassa join the pantheon of musical legends to have played this one of a kind venue.