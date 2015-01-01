JEWISH FILM SHOWCASE
Airs Tuesdays at 10PM beginning December 5th
The Jewish Film Showcase offers an exciting slate of new feature documentary films telling vibrant stories from around the world. Curated and presented as a mini film festival, by The National Center for Jewish Film, the showcase presents three award-winning films, each exploring a dynamic story rich in history, art, and culture. Paraphrasing one of this year’s protagonists, “these films reach deep into history and bring something back.” The three films are: “Raise the Roof” – Artists Rick and Laura Brown, inspired by the magnificent, mural-covered wooden synagogues of 18th century Poland–the last of which were destroyed by the Nazis–lead a team in building a show-stopping replica now installed as the centerpiece of the Museum of Polish Jews in Warsaw. “Carvalho’s Journey” – A real-life 19th-century American western adventure about Charleston born Sephardic daguerreotypist Solomon Nunes Carvalho who became one of the first to photograph the Far West while traveling with mountain men, Native Americans, and Mormons as part of explorer John Fremont’s 1853 Westward Expedition. “Ahead of Time” – For seven decades trailblazing foreign correspondent and photojournalist Ruth Gruber didn’t just report the news, she made it, reporting from the Soviet Arctic, escorting Holocaust refugees on a secret war-time mission, and changing the world with her dispatches from the Palestine-bound ship Exodus in 1947.
