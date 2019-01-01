JAMIE’S ULTIMATE VEG

Airs Saturdays at 3PM beginning April 25th

Jamie’s Ultimate Veg encourages meat-eaters and vegetarians alike to put vegetables at the front and center of their plates, providing simple tips and techniques for turning ordinary “veg” into extraordinary main dishes. Seeking inspiration from around the U.K. and the globe, Jamie cooks up a stunning collection of beautiful, vibrant, hearty and healthy vegetarian dishes that are so delicious and easy to make, you won’t even miss the meat.